Oven Industries offers 5R7-573 thermoelectric controller

The open board temperature controller is specifically designed with a proportional integral control algorithm to provide the most precise control to thermoelectric (Peltier effect) modules at the most economical price. The H bridge control provides a seamless transition between heating and cooling, eliminating dead spots. A red LED for heat and green LED for cooling indicate mode. Pulse Width Modulation controls the power level in the thermoelectric module at a base frequency of 900Hz. Power resolution is one of ±255 steps in the load circuit control.

Oven Industries, Inc. (OI) was founded in 1964 and specialises in the development of custom electronic temperature controllers and sensors along with extensive turnkey contract manufacturing capabilities and international sourcing. OI also carries a full line of standard products, purchasable online, including temperature controllers and sensors, power supplies, heat sinks, thermistors and thermocouples. OI supplies precision electronic devices that serve an array of clients not limited to these industries; aerospace, automotive, biomedical, defence markets, medical and semiconductor. With a superior design engineering staff and complete production facilities, the company is a leading technology and development company.

Contact Details:

Website: www.ovenind.com