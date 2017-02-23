Mikrotron launches machine vision cameras

CoaXPress cameras EoSens 25CXP+, EoSens 12CXP+ and CameraLink camera EoSens 25CL+ were showcased at SPIE Photonics West 2017

Mikrotron presented its new line of extremely compact high – resolution high-speed CoaXPress and CameraLink machine vision cameras at SPIE Photonics 2017, which was held in San Francisco.

All three new camera models, namely EoSens 25CXP+, EoSens 12CXP+ and EoSens 25CL+ are powered by an advanced OnSemi PYTHON CMOS sensor. The high resolution of the CMOS global shutter camera models, combined with a precise trigger and synchronisation, a high frame rate and short integration times , give a perfect image quality and allow, for example, capturing even the smallest details of components in PCB assembly in high speed. The extremely photo-sensitivity of the high-speed cameras of 5.8 V/lux*s @550nm delivers reliable image information even in low-light conditions. All camera models are based on a unique, robust and compact design (80 x 80 x 66 mm) and are engineered for use in rough environments. The fanless design guarantees vibration-free operation.

The CXP+ models come with a 4-channel CXP-6 CoaXPress V1.1 interface, transmitting data at speeds up to 25 Gigabits per second in real time; while the CL+ camera takes advantage of CameraLink technology.

EoSens 25CXP+ offers 80 frames per second at 5,120 x 5,120 pixel resolution. EoSens 12CXP+ offers 165 frames per second at 4,096 x 3,072 pixel resolution. Windowing down the image resolution further increases the frame rate up to 765 frames per second for 1,024 x 768 pixel resolution. EoSens 25CXP+ offers up to 80 frames per second at the extremely high 5,120 x 5,120 pixel resolution.

Due to their outstanding performance and functionality, the new camera models meet the requirements for the most demanding tasks in all areas of application. They are ideally suited for all classical machine vision and scientific applications that combine the demand for high resolution as well as high speed. All models of the new high–resolution high-speed camera family are GenICam and EMVA 1288 compliant, enabling easy handling and integration.

Mikrotron is a global leader in digital high-speed and high-resolution cameras as well as high-speed recording cameras and systems.