Gandhi Automations launches efficient dock levellers

Gandhi Automations, India’s number one entrance automation and loading bay equipment company, is ISO 9001: 2008. Since its inception in 1996, we have been manufacturing, importing, distributing and installing products that are problem free and easy to operate. The company offers complete logistics solutions by providing dock levellers, dock shelters, sectional overhead doors and dock houses.

Electro-hydraulic, mechanical and air-powered dock levellers offered by Gandhi Automations are not only “a bridge for connecting a vehicle”, but also facilitate fast, smooth and safe transition by compensating the difference in heights between the loading bay and the vehicle. This contributes to minimising energy used and savings on heating and chilling costs resulting in maintaining the quality of the transported goods. Dock levellers offered by Gandhi Automations are designed as per EN 1398 standard for the most demanding loading and unloading operations.

Efficient loading and unloading the goods

The importance of efficient loading the goods has always been evident, and it has increased over the years, essentially for two reasons: the lesser availability and the higher cost of manpower. Consequently lesser qualified manpower is being utilised which leads to damage in the goods.

The cost of loading and unloading the goods can be calculated precisely and is exactly definable, which allows for a scientific approach to find out the investment that goes into the process. Gandhi Automations has always designed solutions based on such scientific approach and feedback from clients. The dock levellers offered by the company ensure loading and unloading with lesser effort and minimal cost.

It is possible to load and unload your products in a safe way and in the process obtain remarkable energy savings. The loading bay remains with the Dock Leveller in rest position and the sectional overhead door closed, until the vehicle is positioned. The driver drives back centring to the dock shelter and stops the vehicle the moment it gets in contact with the bumpers.

The sectional overhead door is then opened only when the vehicle is positioned, brakes applied and engines shut off .This eliminates the exit of hot air, intake of cold air (or the opposite in hot and inside conditioned places) and intake of exhausting gases in the warehouse. After the sectional overhead door opens, the lip of the dock leveller connects to the truck bed for loading/ unloading to take place.

At the end of the loading/ unloading the dock leveller is put in rest position and the sectional overhead door is closed, without moving the vehicle. The vehicle then departs at the end of the process. Following are the two types of dock levellers

Radius lip dock levellers: Radius Lip Dock levellers allow the dock to connect with the truck bed, thus making it possible to drive directly on and off with forklift trucks etc. The self-cleaning lip hinging system does not retain rubbish with automatic end-of-run, so as to keep the 25 mm security distance between the folded lip and structure as per EN 1398 & EN 349.

Radius Lip Dock levellers allow the dock to connect with the truck bed, thus making it possible to drive directly on and off with forklift trucks etc. The self-cleaning lip hinging system does not retain rubbish with automatic end-of-run, so as to keep the 25 mm security distance between the folded lip and structure as per EN 1398 & EN 349. Telescopic lip dock levellers: Telescopic lip dock levellers are ideal for connecting vehicles unable to drive near dock i.e. sea containers, side loading railway wagons etc. These types can be supplied with a lip extending up to 1 m.

Gandhi Automation’s dock levellers are equipped with the most secure safety devices and accessories.

Contact Details:

Gandhi Automations

Chawda Commercial Centre

Link Road, Malad (W)

Mumbai – 400064

Tel: +91 22 66720200/ 66720300

Fax: +91 22 66720201

Email : [email protected]

Website: www.geapl.co.in/dock-levelers.html