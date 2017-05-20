Gandhi Automations’ high speed self repairing door meets high standards

Gandhi Automations manufactures doors of the highest quality that meet the issue for greater flexibility desired by clients. Prime reset is a unique high speed self-repairing door with the latest technology that prevents downtime of the door system. In case the curtain is impacted accidentally it will cause the curtain to move out of the guides without damage. The movement of the door is designed in such a way it can be recovered with a simple opening and closing operation. High speed self-repairing door in PVC is the most suitable solution in the field industries. It lowers the time of transition from one facility to another, avoiding any human error which can cause damage to the high speed door and all this thanks to the innovative anti crash system. Gandhi Automations provides a world class product with great security.

The features of self-repairing high speed doors offered by Gandhi Automations are :-

Flexible and self-repairing door

Functional, safe, quick and resistant

Innovative anti-crash system

Can be equipped with PVC vision windows

Self-lubricating maintenance free guide

Smooth and silent opening and closing

Protects traction unit, enables rapid wiring and safety photocell

Flexible curtain in self-extinguishing material

Self-resetting without intervention

Quickly back to operation

Control panel designed for an intensive continuous service

