Gandhi Automations bags recognition at Express Logistics & Supply Chain Leadership Awards 2017

Gandhi Automations bagged dual awards for Best-In-Class Loading Bay Equipment Company and Exemplary Leadership Award. Samir Gandhi, MD, Gandhi Automations, received the award for his outstanding contribution serving the industry with commitment, expertise, integrity and passion. The Express Logistics & Supply Chain Leadership Awards 2017 was held at 11th Express Logistics & Supply Chain Conclave in Mumbai.

On receiving the award, Samir Gandhi, MD, Gandhi Automations, expressed, “Gandhi Automations is glad to serve the industry and stand tall as a trusted partner for past 21 years into entrance automation and loading bay equipment. We continue to evolve and deliver the best to our customers.”

With 70 per cent market share and more than 100,000 installations globally, Gandhi Automations is recognised as pioneers in delivering solutions for entrance automation and loading bay equipment in India. The company specialises in designing, manufacturing and installing customised entrance automation systems and loading bay equipment products comply with the highest safety standards accompanied with reliability and energy efficiency.

It is an astute leadership and expertise of Directors – Samir Gandhi and Kartik Gandhi, who passionately drives their commitment to quality and further towards customers by exceeding all expectations. Gandhi Automations invested strategically into R&D, factory and warehouse further reinforced with European collaboration and technology since two decades delivering innovative and creative engineered products.

Lastly, the conclave, in its 11th edition touched numerous topics on digitisation, challenges, best practices, regulations, global trends, procurement, automation and equipment.