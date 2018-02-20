F-Star collaborates with Takeda to fight Alzheimer’s

Changes that occur to neurons in the brain as Alzheimer’s disease progresses

F-star’s bispecific antibody technology has received validation in the form of two pharma companies using it for the development of new drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. San Francisco-based Denali Therapeutics and Japanese company Takeda will collaborate on up to three candidates that originate from F-star’s development pipeline. Each drug has been developed for a specific genetically validated target and uses Denali’s Antibody Transport Vehicle (ATV) to help therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier.

Although F-Star will not receive any money from the latest deal, it does provide strong support for the biotech’s technology. Takeda will pay an initial $150 million (€122M) in the form of cash and the purchasing of equity in Denali, as well as milestone payments of up to $90 million (€73M). In return, Denali will take care of the development and costs until the filing of Investigational New Drug (IND) applications. At this point, Takeda can decide whether or not it would like the support of Denali during clinical development.

The two pharma companies will form a powerful force in the neurodegenerative diseases field, which TauRx COO/ CBO, Tim Earle, described to us as “the last unclaimed therapeutic space.”