Biofortuna expands its immunoassay development and manufacturing services

The expansion has been driven by the success of current customer projects and demand from the market

Biofortuna is expanding its IVD service portfolio to provide a greater focus on immunoassay design, development and manufacture. The company has made a significant investment in its production capabilities to include plate coating, washing, drying and quality control, creating an exceptional manufacturing suite for immunoassay kits. Biofortuna already has extensive experience in immunoassay development, and this expansion has been driven by the success of current customer projects and increasing demand from the market. These enhanced manufacturing capabilities will further strengthen the company’s existing immunoassay service and offer more flexibility to clients.

This focus on immunoassay products will complement Biofortuna’s highly successful molecular IVD services, which include ISO 13485 accredited and FDA registered contract research, lyophilisation, air-drying, manufacturing, dispensing and kitting of diagnostic products.

Dr Simon Douglas, CEO, Biofortuna, commented, “The success and growth of current projects has fueled the desire to increase our immunoassay offering. This expansion will allow for large scale manufacturing of ELISA-based kits to meet our customers’ growing needs.”