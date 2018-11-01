Patchems: Partners in progress

Patchems, part of Sical Supply Chain Solutions, offers integrated 3PL services for the pharmaceutical, medical devices, lifesaving products and consumer healthcare industries.

They understand the challenges in managing temperature-sensitive products in multiple temperature ranges, adhering to special handling and security requirements, and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Their best-in-class solutions are designed by an expert team that understands the complexities of the pharma and medical devices industry and collaborates with clients to better understand critical requirements.

Contract logistics services

Proven expertise in solutions and operations including batch tracking, FIFO and FEFO

Well experienced in-house quality and process excellence team

Experience of building and operating large single/multi-user facilities

Storage and MHEs: All kinds of options are being used and can be customised for optimal efficiencies

Best-in-class warehouse management system capable of customisations as per client requirements

Flexible and scalable solutions

Reverse logistics and returns management

Temperature Controlled Services

Proven expertise in solutions and operations

Best-in-class Infra, Technology and Processes

Real-time data logging system enables temperature monitoring

Multi-chamber facilities

GPS enabled multi-temperature vehicles- chilled, frozen, and ambient movement with real time location updates

Absolute compliance on quality and safety

Ability to invest and scale-up within reasonable time-frames

Transportation Services

Combination of owned vehicles and leased vehicles

Capabilities to service Full Truck Load, Part Truck Load, Milk run, Inter-city and intra-city distribution and last mile delivery

GPS enabled fleet

On time and in full with electronic proof of delivery (e-PODs)

Temperature controlled reefer vehicles with multiple temperature ranges

Delivery to locations in Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh

Patchems has years of experience in the industry, relevant ISO certifications and solutions to deliver better performance and help address all their clients’ challenges efficiently.