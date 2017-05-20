Sun Pharma Science Foundation recognises Indian scientists and young research scholars

Science Award winners announced for exemplary contribution and research in pharma and medical science
Sun Pharma Science Foundation announced the winners of Sun Pharma Science Awards given to Indian scientists for their outstanding work and exemplary contribution in pharma and medical research. These Science Awards are presented in two categories – The Sun Pharma Research Awards for outstanding scientists and Sun Pharma Science Scholar Awards for young researchers.
The winners for both these award are identified in two sub – categories – Medical Sciences and Pharmaceutical Sciences. A panel comprising well-known scientists from India selected the final winners. These Awards are presented annually to Indian scientists & young researchers working in India and abroad.
Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India was the Guest of Honour at the Sun Pharma Science Awards ceremony in New Delhi.
The awards were presented to all winners by Prof Mike Turner, Head- Infection and Immunobiology, Wellcome Trust UK.
The list of recipients of Sun Pharma Science Foundation awards are as follows:
Sun Pharma Science Scholar Award Winners for 2016
Bio-medical sciences award winner
Venkateswara Rao Amara — PhD scholar, Dept of Pharmacology & Toxicology, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Punjab, India
Rashi Arora — Senior Research Fellow, Dr BR Ambedkar Center for Biomedical Research, Delhi, India
Pharmaceutical Sciences Award
Supriya V Vartak Graduate — Student, Department of Biochemistry, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore
Medical Sciences – Basic Research Award Winner
Prof Subrata Sinha — Director, National Brain Research Centre, Gurgaon, Haryana
Prof Debabrata Dash — Professor, Department of Biochemistry, Institute of Medical Sciences, Varanasi
Dr Virender S Sangwan — Dr Paul Dubord Chair in Cornea, TejKohli Cornea Institute; Director, Center for Ocular Regeneration (CORE); Director, Srujana-Center for Innovation; LV Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad
Pharmaceutical Sciences Award Winner
Dr Anil Koul — Director, CSIR – Institute of Microbial technology (IMTECH), Chandigarh, Punjab
Sun Pharma Science Scholar Award Winners For 2015
Bio-Medical Sciences Award Winner
Kirtimaan Syal — Molecular Biophysics Unit, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka
Deepali Joon — PhD Student (SPM Fellow), Dr BR Ambedkar Center for Biomedical Research, Delhi
Pharmaceutical Sciences Award Winner
Sumit Arora — Department of Pharmaceutics, National Institute of Pharmaceutical, Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali, Haryana
Sarwar Beg — UGC Meritorious Research Fellow in Science, University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Chandigarh, Punjab
Sun Pharma Research Award Winners For 2014
Medical Sciences – Basic Research Award Winner
Dr Rajesh S Gokhale — Staff Scientist VII, National Institute of Immunology, New Delhi
Dr Rajesh S Gokhale is known for his pioneering discovery of “Polyketide Quinones” in Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb), the causative agent of Tuberculosis (TB) in humans
Medical Sciences – Medical Research Award Winner
Prof (Dr) Akhil C Banerjea — Staff-Scientist VII, Professor, Laboratory of Virology, National Institute of Immunology, New Delhi
Medical Sciences – Clinical Research Award Winner
Dr Patrick S Kamath Professor of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester, US
Pharmaceutical Sciences Award Winner
Dr Ram Vishwakarma Director, CSIR – Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research), Jammu.