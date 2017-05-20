Sun Pharma Science Foundation recognises Indian scientists and young research scholars

Science Award winners announced for exemplary contribution and research in pharma and medical science

Sun Pharma Science Foundation announced the winners of Sun Pharma Science Awards given to Indian scientists for their outstanding work and exemplary contribution in pharma and medical research. These Science Awards are presented in two categories – The Sun Pharma Research Awards for outstanding scientists and Sun Pharma Science Scholar Awards for young researchers.

The winners for both these award are identified in two sub – categories – Medical Sciences and Pharmaceutical Sciences. A panel comprising well-known scientists from India selected the final winners. These Awards are presented annually to Indian scientists & young researchers working in India and abroad.

Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India was the Guest of Honour at the Sun Pharma Science Awards ceremony in New Delhi.

The awards were presented to all winners by Prof Mike Turner, Head- Infection and Immunobiology, Wellcome Trust UK.

The list of recipients of Sun Pharma Science Foundation awards are as follows:

Sun Pharma Science Scholar Award Winners for 2016

Bio-medical sciences award winner

Venkateswara Rao Amara — PhD scholar, Dept of Pharmacology & Toxicology, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Punjab, India

Rashi Arora — Senior Research Fellow, Dr BR Ambedkar Center for Biomedical Research, Delhi, India

Pharmaceutical Sciences Award

Supriya V Vartak Graduate — Student, Department of Biochemistry, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

Medical Sciences – Basic Research Award Winner

Prof Subrata Sinha — Director, National Brain Research Centre, Gurgaon, Haryana

Prof Debabrata Dash — Professor, Department of Biochemistry, Institute of Medical Sciences, Varanasi

Dr Virender S Sangwan — Dr Paul Dubord Chair in Cornea, TejKohli Cornea Institute; Director, Center for Ocular Regeneration (CORE); Director, Srujana-Center for Innovation; LV Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad

Pharmaceutical Sciences Award Winner

Dr Anil Koul — Director, CSIR – Institute of Microbial technology (IMTECH), Chandigarh, Punjab

Sun Pharma Science Scholar Award Winners For 2015

Bio-Medical Sciences Award Winner

Kirtimaan Syal — Molecular Biophysics Unit, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka

Deepali Joon — PhD Student (SPM Fellow), Dr BR Ambedkar Center for Biomedical Research, Delhi

Pharmaceutical Sciences Award Winner

Sumit Arora — Department of Pharmaceutics, National Institute of Pharmaceutical, Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali, Haryana

Sarwar Beg — UGC Meritorious Research Fellow in Science, University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Chandigarh, Punjab

Sun Pharma Research Award Winners For 2014

Medical Sciences – Basic Research Award Winner

Dr Rajesh S Gokhale — Staff Scientist VII, National Institute of Immunology, New Delhi

Dr Rajesh S Gokhale is known for his pioneering discovery of “Polyketide Quinones” in Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb), the causative agent of Tuberculosis (TB) in humans

Medical Sciences – Medical Research Award Winner

Prof (Dr) Akhil C Banerjea — Staff-Scientist VII, Professor, Laboratory of Virology, National Institute of Immunology, New Delhi

Medical Sciences – Clinical Research Award Winner

Dr Patrick S Kamath Professor of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester, US

Pharmaceutical Sciences Award Winner

Dr Ram Vishwakarma Director, CSIR – Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research), Jammu.