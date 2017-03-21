Sinhgad College of Pharmacy organises series of events

Two teachers bags recognition at Research Project Competition

Sinhgad Technical Education Society’s Sinhgad College of Pharmacy (SCOP), Vadgaon, Pune organised a state level seminar on ‘Recent advances in Research, Development and Testing of anti cancer agents.’ The seminar was aimed to apprise different aspects of research and development in the area of novel anti-cancer agents. Faculty members from all over Maharashtra and PG students participated in the event. A two-day national level seminar was also organised on ‘Advances in molecular biology & Biotechnology.’ The seminar explained various aspects of Pharmacogenomics and Proteomics. Shilpa N Shrotriya, Asst. Professor, Department of Pharmaceutics and Smita S Kale from Sinhgad College of Pharmacy were shortlisted in the teacher’s category at the recently held Research Project Competition ‘AVISHKAR’ held at Swami Ramanand Tirth Marathwada University, Nanded. Shrotriya was declared as the runner up in teachers category.