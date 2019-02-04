SIES School of Packaging honours packaging excellence

Leaders and packaging fraternity were felicitated with SIES SOP Star Awards who have excelled in innovation, creativity, research and development

The SIES School of Packaging, a constituent institution under the umbrella of SIES, organised the SIES SOP Star Awards for recognising the industry/ individuals/packaging fraternity and academics for excellence in innovation, creativity, research and developments. As many as 193 entries were received from 48 companies, all across the country. A panel of jury specialists in different aspects of packaging identified entries that would merit for the awards.

The award function was held at the SIES Campus in Nerul. Dr R Chidambaram, was the Chief Guest and AVPS Chakravarthi, Global Ambassador, World Packaging Organisation was the Guest of Honour. Dr V Shankar, President, SIES, J Santhanam and P Sethuraman, Vice Presidents, SIES, were the other dignitaries. PV Narayanan, Chairman, SIES SOP/PTC, welcomed all the invitees, dignitaries and award winners, and provided a background of the SIES SOP Star Awards institution and its positive impact.

Dr Chidambaram, while congratulating the award winners, appreciated the efforts of the SIES School of Packaging on their endeavour to encourage research and development activities. He observed the significant role that packaging can play in agri-horticulture product packaging and how farmers can benefit from the same. He also pointed out that due to enormous food diversity, rare processed foods could reach all over the country through appropriate packaging.

Dr Chidambaram also cited the far reaching benefits of ‘Green Packaging’ and ‘Data Analysis.’ He suggested that good packaging should also be spread to rural sector with brand identification. Chakravarthi shared the views on behalf of World Packaging Organisation, the significance of packaging education, spread of knowledge and opportunity to the packaging professional fraternity. According to him, the award winners and student community are the best ambassadors to share the message of goodness of packaging leading to overall updation of standards of packaging globally. On behalf of World Packaging Organisation, he assured support and help to the packaging community and the SIES School of Packaging in their endeavours and programmes. Trophies and certificates were handed over to all the winners.