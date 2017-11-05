Sanofi India celebrates ‘DaanUtsav’

The company’s CSR team organised a series of activities where every employee was asked to spend four hours with children from vulnerable sections of society

Sanofi India recently celebrated ‘DaanUtsav’, which brought together people from all walks of life to celebrate and spread the joy of giving. Individuals and companies joined together to make ‘giving’ an emotionally rewarding personal and social moment.

Sanofi India’s and its employees did things differently for communities that are part of their life. The company’s CSR team organised a series of activities where every employee was asked to spend four hours with children from vulnerable sections of society, helping employees do something that would be memorable and valuable.

Sanofi worked with Fight Hunger Foundation, Jeevan Asha Charitable Society, Smile Foundation, Child Help Foundation, etc.

The following initiatives were held:

Wish Tree: Making wishes come true by feeding a malnourished child from the Fight Hunger Foundation. Funds were collected to treat children with acute severe malnutrition.

Anna Daan: Employees gave food grains and biscuits for children at Jeevan Asha Charitable Society.

Soul Curry: Sanofi India cooked for a cause, a competition for employees to showcase their culinary skills. Proceeds from the sale of dishes go to Smile Foundation. Contribution will provide the children an opportunity for education and good healthcare.

Vidya Daan: Stationary including pencils, erasers, drawing books and colours are donated by Sanofi employees to the Child Help Foundation.

NGO Mela: 11 NGOs displayed their wares in Sanofi offices for employees to buy. The team at Sanofi showed their solidarity by buying all that they had to display.

Sports, arts and craft activities: Employees participated in cricket and art and craft activities with children from 15 NGOs across 15 cities in India. This was not a one-time activity; employees will go back to mentor the children in the coming months.