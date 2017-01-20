Peter Lankau appointed as an Independent Director of Cipla

Lankau has over 30 years of management experience in developing and commercialising pharma products

Cipla has appointed Peter Lankau as an Independent Director on its board with effect from January 10, 2017. Lankau is currently a principal of Lankau Consulting. He was previously Executive Chairman of the Board for Nautilus Neurosciences, Chairman and CEO, Logical Therapeutics and President and CEO, Endo Pharmaceuticals.

Prior to Endo Pharmaceuticals, he was VP, Sales and Marketing for Alpharma. He began his pharmaceutical career with Rhone-Poulenc Rorer (now Sanofi). Lankau currently serves on the Board of Directors of ANI Pharmaceuticals and Phosphagenics and also on the Board of Advisors of Orchard Venture Partners, a life sciences venture capital firm.

Lankau has graduated with Bachelors of Science in Biology from the State University of New York at Albany, US. He has over 30 years of management experience in developing and commercialising pharma products.

Welcoming his appointment as an independent director, Dr YK Hamied, Non-Executive Chairman, Cipla said, “Lankau brings with him a deep understanding of the US pharma market that will help us steer the future thinking of our company for this focus market.”

Lankau said, “I am delighted to join the Cipla Board, a company that has had such an inspiring history and bold dreams for its future.”