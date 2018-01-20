Novartis appoints Elizabeth Barrett as oncology head

Barrett currently is Global President Oncology at Pfizer

Novartis has announced that Elizabeth Barrett, currently Global President Oncology at Pfizer, has been appointed CEO Novartis Oncology and a member of the Executive Committee of Novartis, effective from February 1, 2018. She will be based in Basel. Barrett succeeds Bruno Strigini who decided to retire from Novartis for personal reasons.

Vasant Narasimhan, CEO, Novartis says, “Barrett is a highly accomplished and recognised oncology and people leader with an impressive record of building successful business organisations in the US, Europe and globally. She has been instrumental in creating new commercial models, driving innovation in close partnership with research and development and leveraging business development opportunities. Her long-time commercial pharma industry experience, marketing skills and perspectives make Liz a great fit to further develop our oncology business.”

Barrett says, “I feel honored to join Novartis, a recognized pioneer in the oncology area. It is key to me to contribute to transformative advancements in oncology, and to serve in a highly impactful leadership role to this end.”

Novartis also announced that Robert Kowalski, Head of Global Regulatory Affairs, will assume ad interim leadership of the Drug Development Organisation, effective February 1, 2018. Dr Kowalski has been Head of Global Regulatory Affairs for Novartis since February 2016 and has played an important leadership role in securing approvals for several breakthrough medicines including revolutionary CAR-T therapy Kymriah.