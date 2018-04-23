Home / NIRF ranks pharmacy institutes in 2018

NIRF ranks pharmacy institutes in 2018

By EP News Bureau on April 23, 2018
20180430ep26

Rankings were done on the basis of recommendations of a Core Committee set up by MHRD

National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) recently came out with the list of top ranked institutions in 2018 in the category of pharmacy education. NIRF utilised the overall recommendations arrived at by a Core Committee set up by the Minister of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

They identified broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions which covered ‘Teaching, Learning and Resources,’ ‘Research and Professional Practices,’ ‘Graduation Outcomes,’ ‘Outreach and Inclusivity,’ and ‘Perception.’

The top ranked ten institutions in 2018 are:

  • National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Mohali
  • Jamia Hamdard
  • Panjab University
  • Institute of Chemical Technology
  • Birla Institute of Technology & Science
  • National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad
  • Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences
  • Bombay College of Pharmacy
  • SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies
  • JSS College of Pharmacy