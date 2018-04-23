NIRF ranks pharmacy institutes in 2018

Rankings were done on the basis of recommendations of a Core Committee set up by MHRD

National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) recently came out with the list of top ranked institutions in 2018 in the category of pharmacy education. NIRF utilised the overall recommendations arrived at by a Core Committee set up by the Minister of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

They identified broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions which covered ‘Teaching, Learning and Resources,’ ‘Research and Professional Practices,’ ‘Graduation Outcomes,’ ‘Outreach and Inclusivity,’ and ‘Perception.’

The top ranked ten institutions in 2018 are:

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Mohali

Jamia Hamdard

Panjab University

Institute of Chemical Technology

Birla Institute of Technology & Science

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad

Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences

Bombay College of Pharmacy

SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies

JSS College of Pharmacy