MSD in India appoints Vivek Vasudev Kamath as MD

Vivek Kamath

Vivek Vasudev Kamath has assumed the role of MD Designate of MSD in India. Kamath joined MSD in India in July 2012 and is currently the Business Unit Director for Cardiovascular Metabolics and Market Access.

Kamath has over 25 years of experience across India, South Asia and ASEAN markets. He brings rich experience with leading Indian and Multinational healthcare organisations in marketing, sales and general management. He has managed portfolios in prescription, over-the counter (OTC) & Diagnostics segments, partnering with healthcare professionals, consumers, diverse trade channels and government/ non-government healthcare entities. MSD in India operates its business in India through three legal entities, MSD Pharmaceuticals, Organon (India), and Fulford (India).