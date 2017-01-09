Moin Don, CEO, PVCON Consulting receives Pharma Ratan 2016

Dr YK Gupta, Head of Pharmacology, AIIMS was also presented the Pharma Ratan Award

Delhi-based NGO called RDM (an offshoot of Meher Pharma) recently felicitated various stakeholders from the healthcare industry at a function held in India International Centre, Delhi. The chief guest for the event was Dr GN Singh, DCG(I).

(L-R): Dr YK Gupta, Head of Pharmacology, AIIMS with Dr GN Singh, DCG(I)

The awardees included pharmacovigilance (PV) professionals, academicians, regulators, importers, exporters, manufacturers, sales and marketing personnel from India, the UAE, Tanzania and Bangladesh.

The Life time Achievement Awards ‘Pharma Ratan 2016’ were presented to Moin Don, CEO, PVCON Consulting for his contribution in Drug Safety & PV and Dr YK Gupta, Head of Pharmacology, AIIMS.

(L-R) Moin Don, CEO, PVCON Consulting with Dr GN Singh, DCG(I)

Others who received the awards in various categories included Dr S Ansari, VC, Jamia Hamdard, Dr Kalaiselvan, Principal Scientific Officer, PVPI among others.

Dr Singh appreciated this initiative by RDM which brought all the healthcare stakeholders on a single platform, and hoped that such initiatives would inspire others to contribute more actively towards the pharma sector.