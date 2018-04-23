Milan Paleja appointed as Country President, Novartis in India

Paleja is a graduate from Bombay University and holds a Cost Accountants degree from the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Milan Paleja

Milan Paleja has been appointed Country President responsible for Novartis Group companies in India and Country Head Pharmaceuticals with immediate effect.

Paleja joined Sandoz India in 1982 in the Finance function. He has gained a wealth of experience over the years having held positions of increasing responsibility in Consumer Health, Sandoz and Pharmaceuticals, at country and regional level, in diverse geographies such as Singapore, South Africa and Switzerland. Since March 2016, he was Country President and Head Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Indonesia. While in Indonesia, he pioneered innovative access models, turned around the business and laid the foundation for future growth.

Paleja is a graduate from Bombay University and holds a Cost Accountants degree from the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.