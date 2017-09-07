Manju Deshbandhu Gupta is Lupin’s new Chairman

This non-executive role will be for a period of two years

Manju Deshbandhu Gupta

The Board of Directors, Lupin announced the unanimous appointment of Manju Deshbandhu Gupta as Chairman. Gupta has been a member of the board for over 40 years. The board felt that this is a deserving recognition for one of the co-founders and first investor of the company and is an important step in ensuring continuity. This non-executive role will be for a period of two years. Commenting on the appointment, Gupta said, “I am honoured with the confidence that the board has placed in me and I look forward to working with the board to take Lupin to greater heights. I am also very pleased that Dr Kamal Sharma will continue to guide the management team for another year. I look upon my role as helping to take Dr Deshbandhu Gupta’s legacy forward and transitioning over the next two years to Vinita and Nilesh.”