Lupin ‘Learn and Earn’ programme to train 1,000 graduates by 2020

The company organises convocation for graduates in Panaji

Lupin recently organised a convocation ceremony for its graduates, who passed out through the company’s ‘Learn and Earn’ initiative. The initiative, which was conceptualised in 2010 due to acute shortage of skilled manpower, recognised the third batch of graduates at a recently held event in Margao, Goa.

The curriculum has been designed in concert with Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University. It confers the graduates with a Bachelor’s Degree in pharmaceutical Chemistry education BVOC in manufacturing technology, after completion of the three year programme. The third batch which registered in 2015 were recognised at the graduation ceremony in Panaji, Goa.

Yashwant Mahadik, President, Global Human Resources, Lupin, said, “This heart-warming programme by Lupin, which not only makes a difference to the society, is very well aligned to the National Skill Development Mission of the government. We will try to do this at places where Lupin has a manufacturing facility.”

Mahadik further said, “Students while studying also get an opportunity to learn and we provide the students with a stipend, which encourages an entire family to get their children to go in for education. We also provide the students with hostel accommodation, coaching and support while preparing them for the programme. We want this programme to reach newer heights and spread this programme to other facilities as well.”

Lupin plans to graduate 1000 students by the year 2020 and is likely to spend INR 20 crores which will bridge the manpower requirement.

According to C Srinivasulu, Sr Vice President-Human Resources, Lupin, since 2011, Lupin has been able to help around 560 graduates with 181 students passing out this year.

The programme is aimed at 12th class science students with a minimum 50 per cent marks, but are facing financial constraints in pursuing further studies and careers in the pharma industry. The Learn and Earn initiative programme has been initiated at facilities in Goa, Tarapur and Aurangabad in Maharashtra, Indore in Madhya Pradesh and Sikkim.

