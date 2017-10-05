Lupin appoints Jim Loerop as Chief Corporate Development Officer

He will be responsible for the company’s global M&A and business development functions

Lupin has appointed Jim Loerop as Chief Corporate Development Officer. Loerop will lead Lupin’s overall corporate development efforts and will be responsible for the company’s global M&A and business development functions. He will integrate Lupin’s business development, licensing and M&A teams to drive the company’s global M&A and business development strategy.

A professional with over 27 years of experience in the pharma industry, Loerop joins Lupin from Alexion Pharmaceuticals, where he served as senior VP, Global Business Development. Prior to Alexion, he held multiple leadership positions at leading pharma companies such as GlaxoSmith Kline, Stiefel (a GSK Company), KV Pharmaceutical and Curatek Pharmaceuticals. Loerop graduated from Western Michigan University with a major in marketing following which he began his career as a sales representative with Solvay Pharmaceuticals.

Commenting on the appointment, Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin said, “We are delighted to welcome Loerop at a crucial time as we accelerate our transition into complex generics and specialty brand segments. Loerop’s rich experience in both branded and generic business will be invaluable in helping us navigate our business towards new growth opportunities.”

Jim will be based at Naples, Florida in the US, and he will report to Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin.