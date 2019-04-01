Lupin appoints Christine Mundkur as Independent Director

She most recently served as Chief Executive Officer and non-voting Chairman of the Board of Directors for Impopharma Inc

Pharma major Lupin has announced the appointment of Christine Mundkur as an Independent Director with immediate effect.

Mundkur most recently served as Chief Executive Officer and non-voting Chairman of the Board of Directors for Impopharma Inc, a developer of complex formulations focused on inhalation pharmaceutical products. While at Impopharma, she led the transition of the company from a successful clinical research organisation into a generic pharmaceutical inhalation development company. She also held leadership positions as President and Chief Executive Officer for North America for Sandoz.

Earlier, she served as Chief Executive Officer of Barr Laboratories, Inc. Mundkur started her career at Barr as quality and regulatory counsel. In addition, she served as a strategic adviser to clients on generics, 505(b)2, biosimilars and NDA business strategies. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for MannKind Corporation in the US.

Mundkur holds a JD from the St Louis University School of Law and also received a BS degree in chemistry from St Louis University.

Commenting on the appointment, Vinita Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Lupin said, “We are delighted to welcome Ms Mundkur to our Board. Her extensive experience in the global pharma industry, significant knowledge in areas like inhalation, biosimilars and proprietary women’s health, and strong experience in operations and quality will be a great asset for Lupin.”