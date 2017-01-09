Lloyd School of Pharmacy organises national conference

Around 70 graduate and undergraduate students sent their abstracts for poster presentation

Lloyd School of Pharmacy recently organised a national conference on ‘Industry expectations from Academia.’ The conference, which aimed to bridge the gap between industry and academia, had two different sessions. The first was a brainstorming interactive session with various eminent personalities from regulatory, industry and academia and second post lunch session was a poster presentation competition.

Dignitaries from CDSCO, IPC, PCI, Jubilant Pharma, Panacea Biotec, Belco Pharma, Arbro Pharmaceuticals, Nutrilife, Sesderma India, Zydus Cadila Healthcare along with the students took part in the conference. The students interacted with the dignitaries to understand the need of industry and different job opportunities which a pharma graduate/ postgraduate can avail as a profession. The event was organised under the mentorship and guidance of Dr GN Singh, Drug Controller General (India) and SL Nasa, Registrar, Delhi Pharmacy Council. The chief guest, Dr VG Somani, Joint Drug Controller, CDSCO, emphasised on training of students apart from their syllabus.

B Datwani, Owner, Pharma PMT, Rajiv Gulati, Ex President, Ranbaxy, Rajiv Duggal, Country Director, Sesderma India, Vinod Chabra, Director, Arbro Pharmaceuticals, Dr Jai Prakash, Sr Principal Scientific Officer, IPC, shared their experiences and answered the queries of many delegates.

Around 300 students from Delhi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research, Jamia Hamdard, Galgotias University, SGT University, HIMT, Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology, Ram-Eesh Institute of Vocational & Technical Education, Raj Kumar Goel Institute of Technology, Subramania Bharati College of Science & Technology, participated in the interactive session.

Around 70 graduate and undergraduate students sent their abstracts for poster presentation. The titles of the abstract were from research, industrial practices, nano-technology, biotechnology and on newer technological advancements such as biomarkers, QbD, DMPK etc. Certificates were given to all the participants of poster presentation.