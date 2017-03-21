KPMG in India appoints Dr Ajaz Hussain as Senior Advisor

Dr Ajaz Hussain

KPMG in India has appointed Dr Ajaz Hussain as Senior Advisor to the firm from January 1, 2017. Changing regulations, adoption of new technologies and increasing demands across geographies around compliance have compelled KPMG in India to bring forth a proactive and continuous quality compliance programme which aims to deliver effective results.

Dr Hussain will be guiding the KPMG risk consulting practice as an industry and regulatory specialist while defining a compliance roadmap for KPMG clients.

On his appointment, Dr Hussain said, “I am excited and looking forward to working with KPMG in India to build dynamic progressive service offerings for the pharma sector that will reduce regulatory uncertainty and business complexity to create a competitive advantage for KPMG’s clients.”

Dr Ajaz Hussain brings a wealth of international pharmaceutical regulatory and business experience to KPMG in India, including his decade-long tenure with the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER).

He has led some of the US Food and Drug Administration’s major initiatives to develop regulatory policies that already have and are likely to continue to have a significant impact on product development and approval in many geographies. He has been honoured by the US FDA on multiple occasions for his contribution and insights.

Dr Hussain is currently serving as the President of The National Institute for Pharmaceutical Technology and Education, a not-for-profit educational organisation which is a collaboration of 17 major universities in the US. Grants from US FDA primarily fund the research programmes at the institute. He also serves as an advisory to multiple pharma companies around the globe and also supports several regulatory agencies by conducting training programmes.

Dr Hussain has over 80 publications to his credit. He is a Fellow of the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists and the Swiss Society of Pharmaceutical Sciences. Dr Ajaz has also worked with Sandoz and Philip Morris International in the US, and Wockhardt in India.