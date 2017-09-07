Home / Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw joins Keck Graduate Institute’s Board of Trustees

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw joins Keck Graduate Institute’s Board of Trustees

By EP News Bureau on September 7, 2017

KGI’s Board of Trustees consists of 26 leaders who are pioneers across bioscience, healthcare, and education industries

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson and MD of Biocon and Chief Mentor of Biocon Academy, has been appointed to the ‘Board of Trustees’ of Keck Graduate Institute (KGI), Claremont, California, a leader in applied life sciences and pharmacy education. KGI’s Board of Trustees consists of 26 leaders who are pioneers across bioscience, healthcare, and education industries.

Reportedly, Biocon Academy, a CSR initiative of Biocon in collaboration with KGI has been instrumental in shaping the careers of more than 300 aspiring bio – scientists by imparting the requisite experiential learning that serves to bridge the existing industry – academia gap through its 18 weeks flagship programme Biocon KGI Certificate Programme in Biosciences.

Commenting on her new role, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, said, “As a member of the Board of Trustees at KGI, I am excited to play a meaningful role in shaping future leaders in the Biotech sector. Our partnership for Biocon Academy has successfully developed high-end, industry-ready talent in India by equipping bio-scientists with skills that enhance their employability both for domestic and international markets.”

