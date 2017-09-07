Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw joins Keck Graduate Institute’s Board of Trustees

KGI’s Board of Trustees consists of 26 leaders who are pioneers across bioscience, healthcare, and education industries

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson and MD of Biocon and Chief Mentor of Biocon Academy, has been appointed to the ‘Board of Trustees’ of Keck Graduate Institute (KGI), Claremont, California, a leader in applied life sciences and pharmacy education. KGI’s Board of Trustees consists of 26 leaders who are pioneers across bioscience, healthcare, and education industries.

Reportedly, Biocon Academy, a CSR initiative of Biocon in collaboration with KGI has been instrumental in shaping the careers of more than 300 aspiring bio – scientists by imparting the requisite experiential learning that serves to bridge the existing industry – academia gap through its 18 weeks flagship programme Biocon KGI Certificate Programme in Biosciences.

Commenting on her new role, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, said, “As a member of the Board of Trustees at KGI, I am excited to play a meaningful role in shaping future leaders in the Biotech sector. Our partnership for Biocon Academy has successfully developed high-end, industry-ready talent in India by equipping bio-scientists with skills that enhance their employability both for domestic and international markets.”