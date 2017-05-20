Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw felicitated with AWSM Award for Excellence 2017

The 6th Annual AWSM Awards were hosted by a wing of The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research, US

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, CMD of Biocon, has been felicitated with the AWSM Award for Excellence 2017 by the Advancing Women in Science and Medicine (AWSM) wing of The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research, US.

Mazumdar-Shaw received the award at the 6th Annual AWSM Awards held in New York City, on May 4, for the impact she has made as an entrepreneur and humanist to healthcare globally and for serving as a role model for women in medicine and science.

Speaking on the occasion, Mazumdar-Shaw said, “I am honoured to receive the ‘AWSM Award for Excellence 2017’ and consider it a great privilege to be in the company of inspiring women scientists who have made deep and path-breaking contributions in the field of science and medicine. I thank the Feinstein Institute’s Advancing Women in Science and Medicine (AWSM) organisation for this award and dedicate it to the thousands of women scientists all around the world who are working passionately to make a difference to global health.”