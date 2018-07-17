Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw elected full-term member of the Board of Trustees of MIT, USA

Mazumdar-Shaw will serve a five-year term

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson and Managing Director, Biocon, has been elected as full-term member of the MIT Corporation, the board of trustees of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. She is among the eight full-term members who will each serve a term of five years starting July 1, 2018.

Commenting on her election, Mazumdar-Shaw said, “I am truly honoured to be elected as a full-time member of the board of trustees of MIT and look forward to contributing to this venerable institution’s continuous journey of making a meaningful difference in solving various challenges of the world. It is inspiring to be a part of this premiere research university, which is engaged in advancing knowledge, leveraging science and technology to address fundamental human needs for food, shelter, energy, transportation and social harmony.”