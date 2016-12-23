Industry stalwarts mark their presence at 4th Edition of India Pharma Awards

The awards recognised thought leadership on a global scale by unveiling top pharma innovators and champions from various industry verticals

UBM India’s 4th edition of India Pharma Awards, presented by Fette Compacting, recognised all the stakeholders of the pharma industry at a recently held event in Mumbai. The awards recognised thought leadership on a global scale, by unveiling top pharma innovators and champions from various industry verticals.

India Pharma Awards 2016 brought together industry champions and policy makers from around the world on one platform. Apart from the recognition ceremony, the awards night featured presentations by industry stalwarts, entertainment acts and networking sessions.

The scope of the event got bigger this year with the increased number of nomination categories. The award entries were evaluated by an esteemed panel of jury who judged the contribution of Indian pharma companies on various grounds. The jury panel comprised eminent names from the industry, bringing in a wide canvas of experience, Dr Ajit Dangi, President and CEO, Danssen Consulting; SV Veerramani, President, Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association; Satish Waman Wagh, CMD, Supriya Lifescience; Chakravarthi AVPS, CEO and MD, Ecobliss India; Vinod Kalani, Vice Chairman, Confederation of Indian Pharma Industry and SM Mudda, Director, Global Strategy (Technical), Micro Labs, Mumbai.

The evening began with the opening speech by Yogesh Mudras, MD, UBM India followed by a keynote address by Sandeep Sood, MD, Fette Compacting.

India Pharma Awards 2016 covered a wide range of activities of the India pharma sector through 25 different nomination – based categories. The categories were more comprehensive as compared to the 2015 edition and it encompassed all the facets of pharma business.

EP News Bureau