IPA organises awards function and fellows’ dinner

The function was organised on the sidelines of 69th Indian Pharmaceutical Congress hosted by the APTI

Indian Pharmaceutical Association recently organised awards function & fellows’ dinner at Rajiv Gandhi IT Park, Chandigarh. The function was attended by the fellows of IPA, industry leaders, regulators, educators and healthcare professionals. The function was organised on the sidelines of 69th Indian Pharmaceutical Congress hosted by the Association of Pharmaceutical Teachers of India (APTI).

The programme began with an invocation and lighting of lamp by IPA President, Dr Rao Vadlamudi along with the past presidents of IPA, Prof CK Kokate, Subodh Priolkar, Prof B Suresh, Dr C Gopalakrishna Murthy and Dr JAS Giri. Dr Alka Mukne, Editor, Pharma Times performing the role of compere, welcomed the elite gathering and awardees and initiated the proceedings of the evening.

Dr Vadlamudi was felicitated by the past Presidents of IPA present at the award function for getting elected as the President of Commonwealth Pharmacists Association for the term 2017-19. Dr Vadlamudi and TB Nair also felicitated Dr RN Gupta, who was the recipient of the eminent pharmacist award and Dr B Suresh, recipient of the Prof ML Khorana Memorial Lecture Award of Indian Pharmaceutical Association. Dr Suresh was also feted for receiving the Commonwealth Pharmacists Association fellowship in 2017.

Dr Alka Mukne announced the IPA ACG – SciTech Innovation in Solid Dosage forms. Ajit Kanetkar and Pavan Kumar of Associated Capsules Group were invited to present the IPA ACG – SciTech Innovation Awards. Prof Kanchan Kohli, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi was awarded the Best Innovative Development of Solid Dosage Form Award for 2017 for her work on SNEC 30: US patented SNEDDS formulation for curcumin. The award consisted of a memento and a cash reward of Rs 100,000. The special recognition award in Innovative Development of Solid Dosage Form was given to Prof Padma Devrajan, Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai for her work on Solid Dispersion cum film technology for bio enhanced drug delivery. This award had a memento and a cash reward of Rs 50,000. The Best Innovative Packaging of Pharmaceutical Formulation Award was presented to Abbott Healthcare for their work on LiDoCon – Metered Dosing Technology for Liquid Pharmaceuticals. The award had of a memento and a cash reward of Rs 100,000.

Dr Divakar Goli, Editor, IJPS, announced Prof ML Khorana IJPS Best Research Paper awards. The awardees were F Hassanzadeh, K Javidnia, K Krishnamoorthy, M Acharya, S Roy, J Liu, K Muthusamy. Dr Vadlamudi and Dr Goli honoured the authors with a memento, certificate and a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

The IPA Bengal & Maharashtra State branches received the Outstanding State Branch Awards and the Outstanding Local Branch awards were bagged by the Peenya, Rajahmundry and Enikepadu Local Branches for the year 2017, respectively.

The much-coveted IPA Fellowships were conferred on SV Veerramani, Atul Nasa and Dr S Vidyadhara for the year 2017.

The prestigious IPA – Ramanbhai Patel Foundation Life Time Achievement Award was presented to Prof CK Kokate for the pivotal role played in the growth of the pharmaceutical profession and pharmacy education and for his significant contribution in the activities of IPA for more than three decades. The President joined by all the IPA Past Presidents honored Kokate with a shawl, citation, medal and a cash prize of Rs 25,000.