HK College of Pharmacy organises two-day intercollege scientific programme

Students from various pharmacy colleges participated in poster presentation competition

HK College of Pharmacy, Jogeshwari (W), Mumbai, recently organised two days intercollege scientific programme. One-day national seminar was organised on the theme- ‘Innovations and Advancements in Natural Products and Drug discovery’ along with poster competition. The chief guest, Dr Anisha Pargal, Director, Global Clinical Science & Operations R&D, Hindustan Unilever, Mumbai, mentioned in her key note address about the importance of natural product discoveries in the plant world, market trends in natural products as drug and opportunities provided by natural products over synthetic products.

Scientific sessions were preceded with topics like ‘Venoms as a Potential Future Drug’ by Dr Mrunal Ghag Sawant, Scientific Officer, Haffkine Institute, Mumbai. ‘Evidence- based Evaluation of Rhododendron arboretum as An Estrogenic Agent’ by Dr Sunita Shailajan, Head, Department of Botany, Ramanarain Ruia Autonomus College, Mumbai. Challenges in Research on Natural Products by Dr Renuka Munshi, Head In Charge, Department of Clinical Pharmacology, TN Medical College & BYL Nair Hospital, Mumbai.

Students from various pharmacy colleges participated in poster presentation competition. This include Allana College of Pharmacy, Pune; VIVA Institute of Pharmacy, Virar; Vispute College of Pharmacy, Panvel; Kalsekar Institute of Pharmacy, Panvel; IDEAL College of Pharmacy, Kalyan; VES College of Pharmacy, Chembur; Oriental College of Pharmacy, Sanpada; SNDT Women’s University’s CU Shah College of Pharmacy, Santacruz and HK College of Pharmacy, Jogeshwari.

There were a total 67 posters for the competition from different categories of pharmacy field. The evaluation of posters was done in two rounds by experts of each category. Poster evaluators were Dr Swati Patil, Department of Pharmacognosy and Dr Mrunal Sanaye, Department of Pharmacology from KM Kundnani College of Pharmacy, Mumbai; Dr Tabassum Khan, Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry from Dr Bhanuben Nanavati College of Pharmacy, Mumbai; Bhagyashri Joshi, Department of Pharmaceutics from MET Institute of Pharmacy.

9th Scientific Day named as TechCrunch was also organised. The chief guest of the day was Dr Rajan Verma, Director, Formulation, and Development, Abbott Pharmaceuticals, who shared a few words of experiences with students. Different competitions like model making, innovative product packaging, debate and pharma quiz were arranged. Students from HK College of Pharmacy and other colleges like CU Shah College of Pharmacy, Santacruz (W), Mumbai and VIVA Institute of Pharmacy, Virar (E), Mumbai participated enthusiastically in different competitions. There were a total of 21 groups in innovative product packaging competition, 36 groups in pharma quiz competition, 12 groups in debate competition, and 16 groups in model making competitions.