Healthcare Senate 2017 celebrates excellence and leadership in healthcare

The Awards Nite was one of the major highlights at Healthcare Senate 2017 – the national private healthcare business summit. Held on the second day of the event, the awards were an endeavour to recognise best practices and innovation in healthcare delivery through Best Hospital Pharmacy Citations and Express Healthcare Excellence Awards.

The Welcome Address by Viveka Roychowdhury, Editor, Express Healthcare set the stage for the evening. She spoke on the vision of the awards and explained the methodology adopted to select the winners. She also thanked the jury members and the partners for their contributions in helping choose the most deserving winners.

Best Hospital Pharmacy Citations

HCG Ltd (Single Specialty Hospitals)

Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai (Standalone Multispecialty Hospitals)

Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai (Standalone Multispecialty Hospitals)

Jupiter Hospital, Mumbai (Standalone Multispecialty Hospitals)

Apollo Hospitals Ltd (Corporate Chain Multispecialty Hospitals)

Global Hospitals, Mumbai (Corporate Chain Multispecialty Hospitals)

Sagar Hospitals (Corporate Chain Multispecialty Hospitals)

The Guest of Honour, Rajendra Pratap Gupta, Advisor, MoH&FW, took the stage to deliver his address wherein he urged the private healthcare sector to devise ways and control costs without compromising quality. He opined that functional, asset-light and no frills hospitals are the need of the hour in Indian healthcare.

Alok Kumar, Advisor, NITI Aayog, in his Special Address, spoke on the government’s endeavours to make healthcare more accessible and affordable to the masses. He also shared his views on the way forward for the healthcare system in India and listed down investment in healthcare, building public health cadre, need for data-driven and decentralised approach, stewardship by government as priorities for the sector.

The audience was very appreciating of these insightful sessions and were happy to see the government’s interest in plugging gaps in the country’s healthcare system.

Express Healthcare Excellence Awards

Category: Innovative Marketing Practices (Multispecialty Hospital)

Winner: Aster Medcity

Winner: Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd

Winner: Apollo Health Enterprises Ltd

Winner: Mission of Mercy Hospital & Research Centre

Winner: Apollo Health Enterprises Ltd – Project WOW

Winner: Narayana Health

Winner: Kasturba Hospital

Winner: Six Sigma Star Healthcare (P) Ltd

Next, Best Hospital Pharmacy Citations were given away to pharmacies of seven hospitals. The recognitions acknowledged the role and significance of hospital pharmacies within the healthcare system. They also provided encouragement to hospital pharmacies to take their rightful place in the health ecosystem by implementing best practices and through constant innovation. Glenmark was the presenting partner for Best Hospital Pharmacy Citations.

Subsequently, Dr Krishna Komanduri, Adjunct Professor of Medical Physics, University of Pittsburgh & Director, CTSI addressed the audience and shared his experience of adopting a cloud-based solution for oncology. An eminent healthcare expert, he is a strong proponent of technology adoption to improve healthcare delivery.

Express Healthcare Excellence Awards ceremony followed his session. Bejon Misra, Chairman of the Jury took the stage to explain and inform the audience about the need for such endeavours to recognise the game changers and innovators in the healthcare. He also advised that the healthcare industry should have patients’ wellbeing at the core of all their initiatives and activities. Eight awards were given away to healthcare organisations who were doing a fabulous job across five key areas and were paving the way for a progressive transformation in the sector.

