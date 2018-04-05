Dr G Ramakrishnan receives ISAS Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr G Ramakrishnan received the award for promoting advancement of science and technology, especially in the area of education in chromatography and spectroscopy through Chromatographic Society of India

Dr G Ramakrishnan, President, Chromatographic Society of India & Honorary Director, SIES Institute of Chromatography and Spectroscopy recently received Indian Society of Analytical Scientists (ISAS) Lifetime Achievement Award during the Indian Analytical Science Congress-2018. The event was held at Kumarakom, Kerala.

The award was handed over by Dr U Kamachi Mudali, Chairman and CEO, Heavy Water Board, Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India.

Dr Ramakrishnan said, “This award was meant for my contributions in promoting advancement of science and technology, especially in the area of education in chromatography and spectroscopy through Chromatographic Society of India and SIES Institute of Chromatography and Spectroscopy over the past several years.”