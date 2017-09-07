Dr Angelo Secci joins Vyome Biosciences as CMO

He will be responsible for leading Vyome’s clinical development, including the clinical programme of lead molecule, VB 1953, for the treatment of moderate to severe acne

Vyome Biosciences has appointed Dr Angelo Secci, MD as chief medical officer (CMO), bringing with him more than 20 years of senior executive level experience in the pharma and medical device industries. Dr Secci will be responsible for leading Vyome’s clinical development, including the clinical programme of lead molecule, VB 1953, for the treatment of moderate to severe acne.

“Dr Secci brings tremendous experience and a proven track record of clinical development through all drug development stages from IND-enabling studies through regulatory approval and has deep knowledge of the dermatology space. He has developed and launched multiple best-in-class products, experience that will prove invaluable as we further develop our dermatology pipeline,” said Venkateswarlu Nelabhotla (N Venkat), Co-Founder and CEO, Vyome Biosciences.

Most recently, Dr Secci served as the Senior Medical Director at GlaxoSmithKline where he led clinical development programmes in dermatology. Dr Secci also served as Senior Director of Global Clinical Development at Otsuka Pharmac Development and Commercialisation, where he was responsible for overseeing product development across multiple therapeutic areas. Previously he served as the Vice President of Clinical Development and Operations at Eurand Pharma.

“I’m excited to join Vyome and lead the development of VB 1953, which possesses the characteristics to be a potential best-in-class drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne,” said Dr Secci. He added, “I was also drawn to Vyome’s research pipeline and its proprietary DART platform, which has great potential to develop therapeutic options for patients facing skin diseases caused by opportunistic pathogens of the skin.”

Dr Secci received his medical degree from the Sapienza University of Rome and was on staff at the vascular surgery department of IDI-IRCCS. In addition, Dr Secci also served as a visiting professor of vascular surgery at UCLA Medical Centre. He is board certified in Italy for medicine and surgery.