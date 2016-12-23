Cipla appoints Ireena Vittal as an Independent Director on its Board

She is recognised as a thought leader for consumer-facing companies in emerging markets

Cipla has announced the appointment of Ireena Vittal as an Independent Director on its Board with effect from December 1, 2016. Vittal, a former partner with McKinsey & Company, is an MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata. She has over two decades of experience in management consulting and is recognised as a thought leader for consumer-facing companies in emerging markets. Prior to joining McKinsey, Vittal worked with Nestle and MaxTouch (now Vodafone). She has also served government and public institutions to design and implement solutions core to India’s development, such as inclusive urban development and sustainable rural growth.

Welcoming her appointment as an independent director, Dr YK Hamied, Non-Executive Chairman, Cipla said, “We are delighted to welcome Vittal to our Board. Cipla is in the midst of preparing itself for an exciting future and her background of both business and advisory will be very useful to the company.”

Ireena Vittal said, “I am honoured to have been invited to join the Board of one of India’s most respected and iconic companies. These are very exciting times for Cipla as it transforms itself to be even more relevant to the millions of patients globally.”

EP News Bureau