Cadila Pharmaceuticals concludes ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ initiative

The major highlight was the cleaning of Malav Talav, a heritage monument located in Dholka, near Ahmedabad

Cadila Pharmaceuticals commemorated the national Swachhta Pakhwada by successfully concluding a ‘Safai Sankalp’ campaign under its CSR umbrella. The major highlight of the cleanliness drive was the cleaning of Malav Talav, a heritage monument of national interest located in Dholka, near Ahmedabad. Apart from company employees, senior representatives from Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Dholka Nagarpalika also joined the drive to create awareness among the public about preserving our national heritage.

Under this initiative, many cleanliness drives and community awareness programmes were organised in the company’s business location across the country. Employees of Cadila Pharmaceuticals along with Panchayat members, village people and school children cleaned the public places, school premises in the villages and also spread the message of importance of cleanliness in keeping diseases away.

As part of the Swachhta Pakhwada celebration announced by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, team Cadila Pharmaceuticals took a pledge for maintaining cleanliness at their respective locations and actively participated in the series of awareness programmes including cleanliness drives and awareness rallies and Nukkad Nataks.

Cadila Pharmaceuticals’ Safai Sankalp campaign touched the lives of around 50,000 people in Gujarat and Jammu. People covered in the campaign are now expected to carry forward the message of cleanliness within their homes and at the community for a disease free healthy society.