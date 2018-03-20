British Biologicals wins awards at The Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave

The company received the awards in the following categories: Asia’s Most Admired Brand, Asia’s Most Admired Business Leader and Lifetime Achievement Award

In a convergence of great brands and extraordinary leadership organised by White Page International in association with UK Asian Business Council, held in Singapore, British Biologicals won three awards. British Biologicals is the only company to win three awards at ‘The Asian Brand & Leadership Conclave’.

Ajit SK, Head, Corporate Communications, receives the award from Patrick Tay Teck Guan, Member of Parliament – Republic of Singapore

In the conclave, VS Reddy, MD, British Biologicals was honoured with ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for his outstanding leadership and valuable contribution to industry. Also, he was awarded as ‘Asia’s Most Admired Business Leader’ in recognition of his consistent superior leadership and extraordinary achievements by White Page International. The company also awarded as Asia’s Most Admired Brand 2017-18, in commendation for its Growth, Innovation, Goodwill and Trust. The company’s huge performance is an evidence to create and redefine market acceptance and sustainability in one of the world’s fastest growing economies.

Taha Coburn-Kutay, Chairman – UK Asian Business Council, Ajit SK and Rohit Ohri

On behalf of Reddy, Ajit SK, Head – Corporate Communications, British Biologicals received the awards from Patrick Tay Teck Guan, Member of Parliament – Republic of Singapore and Taha Coburn-Kutay, Chairman – UK Asian Business Council.

Reddy said, “We are overwhelmed to receive three prestigious international awards. This is a huge validation for our consistent endeavour to build innovative nutraceutical products for the wellness of the society. The award is recognition of our brand quality and excellence, leadership and entrepreneurship. We share this achievement with all our medical fraternity and associates.”