Biocon bags recognition

Biocon has been ranked at No 9 in The Science Careers Top 20 Employers Survey 2017. It is the only Asian company in the prestigious list of global biotech and pharmaceutical companies. Biocon has been recognised for ‘being an innovative leader in the industry’, ‘having a clear vision’ and ‘being socially responsible’.

The Science and Science Careers’ 2017 annual Top Employers Survey polled employees in the biotechnology, biopharma, pharma and related industries to determine the best employers in these industries, as well as their driving characteristics. This year almost 7,000 people participated in the web-based survey. The respondents were from North America (65 per cent), Europe (25 per cent), and Asia/ Pacific Rim (7 per cent); 94 per cent of these were from biotechnology, biopharma and pharma companies.

The overall driving characteristics of top employers as per survey respondents are ‘innovative leader in the industry’, ‘work culture values aligned’, ‘treats employees with respect’, ‘is socially responsible’, ‘has loyal employees’, and ‘has clear vision’.

Amitava Saha, Sr VP & Head of HR, Biocon, said, “We are proud to hold our position in Top 20 Best Employers, since 2012. This is a recognition of Biocon’s people centric work culture, which encourages innovative thinking, focusses on excellence, instils a sense of ownership and builds confidence in our employees to make a difference. These qualities have made us one of the most sought after employers among the top biotech and pharma companies in the world.”

Biocon is the only company from Asia to feature in this list since 2012. Some of the other leading global players are Regeneron, Novozymes, NovoNordisk, Merck; Genentech, EliLilly etc.