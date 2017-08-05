Agilent Technologies presents thought leader award to Dr Ram Sasisekharan

Dr Sasisekharan was recognised for advancing the use of analytical techniques and multilayer analysis for characterisation of biopharmaceuticals

Dr Ram Sasisekharan

Agilent Technologies announced that Ram Sasisekharan, has received an Agilent Thought Leader Award in recognition of his contributions in the field of biologics characterisation.

The Agilent Thought Leader Award will help Dr Sasisekharan and his lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Boston, continue to evolve their radically different approach that aims to shorten the development time between product ‘design’ to the clinic. The proposed approach represents a new paradigm, characterising and optimising both the product and the process in a highly rich, parallel and multilayered fashion.

Agilent’s 6545XT AdvanceBio LC/Q-TOF System, AssayMAP Bravo Platform (sample preparation solution), 1260 Infinity II Bio-Inert LC System combined with the 1290 Infinity II LC System, and MassHunter software will be used to help enable this new paradigm. Sasisekharan’s team will focus on the advancement of analytical techniques for mAb characterisation to explore the utilisation of critical quality attribute measurements, earlier in the clone selection and drug development process, as a strategy to bring biologics to market faster.