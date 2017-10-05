A Vaidheesh elected President of OPPI

Office bearers for 2017-18 were also elected

The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), which represents research-based pharmaceutical companies in India, has unanimously elected A Vaidheesh, VP, South Asia and MD, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals as President for the year 2017-18. He takes over from Dr Shailesh Ayyangar, MD, India & Head – South Asia, Sanofi who held this position since 2013.

The four elected Vice Presidents are Sharad Tyagi, MD, Boehringer Ingelheim; Sanjiv Navangul, MD, Janssen India (Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson); S Sridhar, MD, Pfizer and Anand Nambiar, MD, Merck India.

Speaking on his appointment, Vaidheesh said, “I am honoured to be taking over the responsibility as President OPPI. Today, we are at the intersection of technology and medicine and the future of healthcare seems to be progressing towards ‘personalised’ medicines and ‘personalised’ patient-care. The pharma industry has an important role to play in delivering responsible healthcare and we look forward to partnering with the government and other stakeholders in realising the collective dream of a healthy India. This dream can become a reality only when science and research deliver new cures for the unmet medical needs; thereby fostering an environment of innovation. On the policy front, I am sure that the National Health Policy and the National IPR Policy will lead the way for better health outcomes. Along with an inclusive ecosystem, in the coming years, healthcare financing will also play its role in improving access to healthcare. I believe we at the OPPI have clear priorities and along with the OPPI Secretariat led by Kanchana TK, Director General, OPPI, we will together work towards serving more patients in India.”

Dr Ayyangar, the outgoing President, said, “It has been a privilege to represent OPPI as its President over the past four years. The member companies of OPPI have played a very important and responsible role in collaborating with the government and various stakeholder groups to ensure that high quality, innovative and essential medicines are available at affordable prices across our country. Our industry depends on cutting-edge research and development to bring new innovative solutions for the unmet needs of the patients. It is the responsibility of our government to make India a safe and reliable destination for research investments.”

He further said, “OPPI will continue to hold dialogues and create common coalition amongst stake holders to encourage research and development in our country through transparent and unambiguous IPR policy. At the same time, OPPI members are willing and ready to address the access issues around these innovative medicines. Our industry continues to play a stellar role in advancing science and in building patient support programmes to help healthcare professionals achieve predictable and holistic outcomes for the patients. As the government takes the lead in strengthening our country’s healthcare infrastructure at the primary healthcare centre, I am very confident that under the experienced leadership of Vaidheesh, OPPI member companies will raise the bar especially through innovative and technologically enabled solutions, and support the national agenda on healthcare.”