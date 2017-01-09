Waters launches Torus SFC columns

Waters Corporation expanded its Torus SFC column line with the addition of four new preparative supercritical fluid chromatography (SFC) columns. The new achiral SFC columns are designed for purification laboratories scaling up their separations of investigatory drug compounds, natural products, or synthetic chemicals.

Dart Neuroscience, a San Diego-based speciality pharmaceutical and research firm recently evaluated the Torus columns for the purification of small molecule drug compounds.

Torus Columns for preparative SFC give scientists the resolving power they need to speed method development and scale up their separations from analytical to preparative-scale achiral separations. Based on a new and proprietary bonding chemistry, the columns come in four different phases to cover a range of selectivity while being stable and reproducible ensuring day-to-day and batch-to-batch consistency. Torus 1.7 and 5 micron columns are available in four chemistries: 2-picolylamine (PIC), diethylamine (DEA), high density diol (DIOL) and 1-aminoanthracene (1-AA) and in a variety of internal dimensions and lengths, and are sold with the Waters SFC 100 System and other commercial preparative SFC instruments.

