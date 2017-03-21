Waters honours Singapore’s Bioprocessing Technology Institute for glycoscience research

(L-R) Dr Benjamin Seet, Executive Director, Biomedical Research Council, Agency for Science, Technology and Research, Singapore; Professor Kong Peng Lam, Executive Director, Bioprocessing Technology Institute (BTI); Eric Fotheringham, Senior Director, Waters Centers of Innovation Program and Mathieu Laouenon, General Manager, South Asia, Waters Corporation (L-R) Dr Benjamin Seet, Executive Director, Biomedical Research Council, Agency for Science, Technology and Research, Singapore; Professor Kong Peng Lam, Executive Director, Bioprocessing Technology Institute (BTI); Eric Fotheringham, Senior Director, Waters Centers of Innovation Program and Mathieu Laouenon, General Manager, South Asia, Waters Corporation

BTI is the first research institute focussed on glycobiology to participate in the Waters Centers of Innovation Program

Waters Corporation welcomed into its Centers of Innovation Program the Bioprocessing Technology Institute (BTI), a research institute under Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR). BTI is the first research institute focussed on glycobiology to participate in the Waters Centers of Innovation Program.

Glycans, or sugars, are one of the four fundamental classes of macromolecules that comprise living systems. BTI’s glycan research is aimed at finding novel cancer markers and elucidating glycosylation pathways that could pave the way for new therapeutic strategies.

“I am delighted that BTI has been recognised by Waters for its expertise in glycomics. Through this collaboration, BTI will be able to advance cancer biomarker research and further cement Singapore’s position as a key player in biologics,” said Professor Lam Kong-Peng, Executive Director, BTI.

“This award also recognises the importance of the integrated research programmes that are fundamental to the success of BTI,” added Lam.

“It’s truly a pleasure to have BTI participate in our COI Program,” said Dr Mike Harrington, Senior Vice President, Global Markets for Waters Corporation. “BTI’s research in glycobiology is world-class and we wish to help it realise the enormous potential of this very important area of science through the application of Waters analytical technologies and expertise.”

Waters Corporation is supporting The Next Frontier of Glycobiologics, a symposium featuring keynote presentations from Professor Raymond Dwek, Glycobiology Institute, University of Oxford, UK and from Professor Nico Callewaert, VIB Medical Biotechnology Center, University of Ghent, Belgium.