Virosil Pharma: A Swiss eco-friendly disinfectant

Sanosil Biotech, a Mumbai-based company is the first company to pioneer the novel concept of eco-friendly fumigation in sterile areas completely replacing the use of carcinogenic proven formalin. The product Virosil Pharma is based on Hydrogen Peroxide (H2O2) with silver ions. The combination of these two ingredients gives a synergistic broad spectrum of activity on all kinds of viruses, bacteria, fungi, yeasts, molds, protozoa and algae. It is a clear, colourless, odourless, tasteless disinfectant which is non-carcinogenic, non-mutagenic, revolutionary and can be used where other chlorine based disinfectants have been feared.

Virosil Pharma is presently being used in organisations and institutions such as Pfizer, Cipla, Dabur, Ranbaxy, J&J, Abbott, Serum Institute, Dr Reddy’s, Lupin Labs, Cadila Healthcare, Wockhardt, Biocon, Astrazeneca, Reliance Life Sciences, etc., as a very effective fumigant and disinfectant providing an environment with microbial containment and a completely safe and sterile environment

–

Virosil Pharma effectively protects critical surfaces that come in contact with pharma products. Manufacturing, filling, packing and storage areas; Instruments, equipment, water tanks and pipelines – can now be pathogen free.

What’s more, there’s no need to re-wash disinfected surfaces or instruments since H2O2-based Virosil Pharma safely decomposes into water and oxygen.

The formulation has been tested in various reputed institutions in Switzerland, France, Germany, Australia and India.

MIC determination – Method Based on modified BSEN13704 (sporicidal)

Test Organisms: 1) Bacillus subtilis ATCC 6633

Disinfecting biofilms using Virosil Pharma

Virosil Pharma not only successfully penetrates bio-films and eliminates bacteria but also maintains a long residual level of disinfection in water tanks and pipelines.

Using Virosil Pharma overcomes the disruption problem because it is absolutely safe to leave it in the water. Better still, the longer it’s in the water, the better the results since it will attack the biofilms which harbour most of the bacteria populations.

The company also offers a customised disinfection audit

Contact Details:

Dev Gupta, CEO,

Sanosil Biotech

Warden House, 1st floor,

Sir PM Road, Fort,

Mumbai – 400 001.

Tel: 022 22872295/ 43112700

Mob: +919820016292

E-mail: info@ sanosilbiotech.com

Website: www.sanosilbiotech.com