Videojet boosts productivity and efficiency with new CO2 laser range

In response to manufacturers’ needs for higher quality codes, Videojet Technologies, a global leader in coding, marking and printing solutions, has advanced its range of CO2 laser marking systems with the introduction of the Videojet 3340 and 3140 laser marking systems. This advanced CO2 laser range is designed to help deliver peak coding performance for mainstream applications, as well as a solution for manufacturers that require faster data processing speeds, high-speed coding up to 900m/ min and large marking fields across a wide web application.

Recognising that high-quality codes are important for manufacturers, the new Videojet laser solutions offer speed improvements in data processing and communication over its predecessor lasers. This improvement provides benefits for a range of applications from food and beverage, to pharmaceutical and tobacco by providing more time to engage the product, more time to finish the required mark, and ultimately producing higher quality codes.

Marking speed enhancements of the new Videojet 3340 laser marking system are impressive, and manufacturers can now mark four lines of variable data, plus 2D codes at 400+ products per minute. With mark speeds of up to 2,000 characters per second, the Videojet 3340 offers the equivalent in speed and capability of one of the leading 60W lasers on the market today. This has significant cost, space and power advantages for manufacturers, integrators and other machine builders.

These advanced CO2 laser solutions offer the largest marking field in the industry and are 20 per cent wider than the closest equivalent on the market today. The Videojet 3340 can now cover up to 600 mm marking field width, allowing certain wide web applications to be addressed with one laser that previously would have required two lasers. The large marking window helps to increase throughput and productivity.

Complementing the 3340 and 3140 laser marking systems, Videojet also offers a range of fume extraction systems and filter options that can be tailored for the given application, helping to remove smoke and particulate debris and improving uptime by keeping the laser lens clean. Specifying the right laser solution supports easy integration, speeding up the installation and changeover process and ultimately increasing uptime. In addition to this, the detachable umbilical cable can be easily routed during set-up, helping to eliminate the need to move other machinery.

The Videojet 3340 and 3140 laser marking systems are one of a number of innovative new laser products being launched by Videojet in 2016.

