VICAM Introduces new method for BPA detection

BPATest enables food and agricultural laboratories to isolate and purify BPA for analysis in as little as ten minutes

Waters Corporation announced VICAM, a Waters Business, introduced a sensitive, precise determination of Bisphenol A (BPA) for food and agricultural laboratories. VICAM’s BPATest quickly isolates and purifies BPA for analysis from 0.1 to 50 parts per billion in as little as ten minutes total preparation time.

BPA is a chemical which has been used to manufacture food packaging materials and coatings. Research studies indicate that BPA may be an endocrine disruptor and reproductive toxicant and may also contribute to serious diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and even cancer. To protect human health, the use of BPA in baby bottles, sippy cups and infant formula packaging is prohibited by law in the US, Canada, EU and several nations across Asia.

BPATest pairs immunoaffinity chromatography with liquid chromatography (HPLC, UPLC) and fluorescence or mass spectrometry detectors to accurately detect levels of BPA with a higher level of certainty, without compromising laboratory efficiency and productivity. The proprietary monoclonal antibody in VICAM’s immunoaffinity columns efficiently transforms test samples into highly concentrated BPA extract. As a quantitative method that outperforms solid phase extraction and ‘dilute-and-shoot’ techniques in both sensitivity and specificity, BPATest offers a forward-looking solution to emerging market and compliance demands.

“Worldwide efforts to minimiSe the impact of BPA on the population, consumer confidence and trade revenues continue to evolve toward even tighter control measures worldwide,” said Marjorie Radlo-Zandi, MD, VICAM. “BPATest serves laboratories in their pursuit of analytical excellence in empowering food manufacturers and regulators to safeguard human health.”