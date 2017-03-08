Shimadzu bags APAC Mass Spectrometry Company of the Year Award

The award was given for Shimadzu’s state-of-the-art mass spectrometry technologies

Shimadzu has received the 2016 Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Mass Spectrometry (MS) Company of the Year award. This is the second consecutive time that Shimadzu (Asia Pacific), the Asia Pacific subsidiary of Kyoto-based Shimadzu Corporation, has been bestowed the business leadership award. The award was given for Shimadzu’s state-of-the-art mass spectrometry technologies, which has also won several other accolades worldwide. Interestingly, Shimadzu’s Koichi Tanaka is also the only person in the world to have won a Nobel Prize in Chemistry for pioneering MS analyses of biological macromolecules in 2002.

Shimadzu (Asia Pacific), which operates across 18 countries in APAC, ventured into providing MS technology to its customers in the year 2010. It has since emerged as one of the most sought after MS leaders in the region. Two key factors were evaluated while deciding the MS Company of the Year Award – ‘Visionary Innovation and Performance’ and ‘Customer Impact.’ The criteria for Visionary Innovation and Performance included addressing unmet needs, visionary scenarios through mega trends, implementation best practices, blue ocean strategy and financial performance; the criteria for customer impact included price/ performance value, customer purchase experience, customer ownership experience, customer service experience and brand equity.