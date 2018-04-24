Sciex launches OptiFlow Quant Solution for biopharma peptide quantitation

SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, introduced the OptiFlow Quant Solution for easy yet highly sensitive biomolecule quantitation. This latest addition to the growing line of SCIEX solutions for biopharmaceutical laboratories comprises the new M5 Microflow LC with Phenomenex microflow columns and new OptiFlow Turbo V Source. It offers scientists the most flexible microflow quantitation solution with better sensitivity than analytical flow systems, but without sacrificing robustness or usability. Pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and contract research organisations (CRO) currently struggling with bioanalysis projects on challenging analytes, such as peptides, mAbs, and ADCs, will now be able to obtain better data while achieving maximal throughput by utilising microflow separations, without the traditional complex setup and impact of low flow workflows.
Development of novel therapeutics and biotherapeutics creates a challenge for scientists to accurately detect and quantify these compounds. Researchers are tasked with developing quantitation methods that are both sensitive and selective enough to be used in bioanlaytical studies to support drug development. The OptiFlow Quant Solution from SCIEX brings the powerful sensitivity boost from microflow LC without sacrificing the ease-of-use and robustness of analytical flow assays. Scientists are able to gain sensitivity of analyte detection with an easy to implement setup,that still provides maximal flexibility to ensure it can handle novel therapeutics coming through the pipeline in the future.
The SCIEX new OptiFlow Quant Solution comprises:
