Sanner to showcase comprehensive portfolio of desiccant packaging solutions at CPhI India

Sanner, manufacturer of high-quality primary plastic packaging and medical devices, will showcase a comprehensive portfolio of desiccant packaging solutions at CPhI India from November 27-30, 2017. After founding its new subsidiary Sanner of India and expanding warehouse capacities at its site in Pune, the company now underlines the successful extension of activities in India.

In November, pharma experts from around the world meet at CPhI India. For Sanner, market leader for desiccant packaging, the show is a good opportunity to showcase its comprehensive portfolio. Sanner has been providing the Indian market with high-quality desiccant packaging solutions for many years. In 2016, the establishment of Sanner of India marked an important milestone. Recently, a new warehouse was added to the site in Pune, enabling Sanner to supply its customers all over India directly and on short notice.

Apart from integrated desiccants, Sanner also provides customers with different drop-in solutions: AdPack consists of highly permeable desiccant sachets. Their flexible, lint-free Tyvek material combines barrier protection, durability and breathability with high moisture adsorption. The AdCap desiccant capsules combine the advantages of conventional desiccant capsules and canisters and ensure exceptional stability. As of 2018, the innovative AdCap capsules will also be available with activated carbon. The distinct shape of both solutions prevents potential confusion with tablets or capsules and thus the risk of accidental ingestion. AdCap and AdPack comply with all global requirements for contact with food and drugs.

