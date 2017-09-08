Sanner invests in Bensheim production facility

14 new injection-molding machines will significantly increase efficiency and energy savings

Sanner, manufacturer of high-quality primary plastic packaging and medical devices, has successfully completed the expansion of its production facility in Bensheim. 14 new, state-of-the-art injection-molding machines were installed to improve production processes. With an investment of close to three million euros, Sanner has paved the way for future-oriented manufacturing at its headquarters.

One year after its start, Sanner has successfully completed the ‘future project production area South.’ During the project, the entire machine park in this area was replaced with 14 injection-molding machines of the latest generation. The Sanner team completed the project on schedule and within the designated budget. “Our goal was to further automatise production and consequently increase capacities and efficiency,” says Dirk Mähr, MD, Sanner. “A goal we have definitely achieved”, he futher says.

With this expansion, the company is taking another important step towards future-oriented production at its headquarters in Bensheim. The new injection molding machines ensures faster processes and can be further automatised at any time. The packaging specialist is thus optimally equipped for the challenges of industry 4.0, as well as for further optimisation projects. Over the next few years, Sanner will also consequently expand its portfolio in the areas of capsules and desiccant packaging.

“During the modification, we were also able to significantly reduce energy consumption in production in line with the Sanner sustainability concept,” Mähr adds. This includes, amongst others, a renewed media supply for cooling water and compressed air, a better raw material supply and the installation of new cranes. Thanks to new lighting and a reduced noise level, Sanner employees also benefit from easier workflows and better working conditions.