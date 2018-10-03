Pall Corporation, G-CON Manufacturing collaborate to deliver custom scalable turnkey PODs

The custom scalable turnkey PODs are for flexible continuous bioprocess and viral vector facility solutions

G-CON Manufacturing, specialising in prefabricated, prequalified cleanroom solutions, and Pall Corporation, specialising in filtration, separation and purification, are collaborating to bring turnkey continuous bioprocess or viral vector production facility solutions to the industry. G-CON PODs will be customised with advanced Pall Biotech bioprocess equipment, including automation and utility supplies; these will be predesigned into the G-CON cleanroom units for scalable deployment.

“Together, Pall’s cutting-edge technology and G-CON’s flexible cleanroom platform take the concept of modularity one step further, delivering a complete, reproducible, scalable facility solution that is easy to place or relocate, as well as clean, sanitize and even repurpose,” said Mario Philips, Vice President & General Manager at Pall Biotech. “This strategic collaboration is particularly important to Pall, as we continuously improve bioprocesses for the industry by offering innovative solutions like G-CON PODs customized with Pall technologies. This solution addresses customer demand for higher efficiencies, while enjoying more flexibility through scale-out and localization of manufacturing.”

PODs from G-CON are mobile, and include integrated process piping and heating and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. Deploying the customised PODs is simple by design, allowing a customer to focus on the target molecule, while relying on the G-CON and Pall teams to optimise the facility design and process. Once designed, the PODs ease verification, qualification and validation challenges by providing comprehensive site acceptance testing and even IQ/OQ support. The PODs’ flexibility allows them to support multiple products, and they can be easily repurposed. In addition, the cost of ‘building’ a facility is drastically reduced, as is build time, which increases the return on investment.

“G-CON’s prefabricated cleanroom units feature a complete, yet compressed footprint for Pall’s continuous bioprocessing and viral vector production designs. The implementation of the Pall processes into our POD infrastructure creates an ideal turnkey solution for our customers. These solutions will be readily deployable and scalable, as they reduce the typical design, verification and qualification efforts by standardizing processes and cleanroom environments,” said Maik Jornitz, President and CEO of G-CON Manufacturing. “We are looking forward to combining our PODs with Pall’s process knowledge and designs to serve our joint customer base. The industry requires optimised, fast, scalable solutions, and these requirements will be met through this collaboration.”

Engineering teams from G-CON and Pall will align to design and deliver the mobile, prefabricated cleanroom units to meet individual customer needs. Process solutions will also be addressed in response to customer needs and applications. Both companies will continue to offer their products and services independently, in addition to the collaboration.