Pall Corporation, Celltheon enter into partnership for biotherapeutics development

Pall Corporation, a company that specialises in filtration, separation and purification, has formed a strategic partnership with Celltheon Corporation, an experienced cell line and expression technology platform development company.

This partnership aligns Pall Biotech equipment and consumables with the Celltheon SMARTTM Expression Platform to deliver integrated manufacturing solutions for customers developing biotherapeutics. It is part of Pall’s strategic approach to forming key partnerships that help enable better, safer and faster biologic production.

“The Pall Biotech portfolio was built to support drug manufacturers at all stages of biotherapeutic molecule development and processes to improve biologic production, and ultimately, global health,” said Mario Philips, VP & General Manager, Pall Biotech.

“Pall’s strategic partnerships, such as this one with Celltheon, aim to overcome manufacturing challenges with efficient, integrated and cost-effective total solutions,” he adds.

“The Celltheon SMARTTM expression platform is an off-the-shelf, fully validated mammalian cell platform used to develop biologics and it is well complemented by the Pall Biotech line of equipment and services,” said Amita Goel, CEO, founder and chairman, Celltheon.

“With the complementary Celltheon and Pall technologies, we can provide an integrated end-to-end solution for research and bioproduction that is cost effective and time efficient. This partnership with Pall Corporation is in line with Celltheon’s mission to expedite drug development and provide solutions for unmet needs in bioprocessing, she further comments.

Through the agreement, Celltheon customers will have immediate access to various Pall Biotech upstream and downstream processing technologies, including bioreactors, mixing and storage, downstream technologies, and consumables.